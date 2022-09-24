Colts elevate kicker Chase McLaughlin to active roster

Getty Images

Chase McLaughlin will be the Colts’ kicker for the second game in a row.

McLaughlin has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game, just as he was last week.

The Colts signed McLaughlin to the practice squad after cutting Rodrigo Blankenship following a costly missed field goal in Week One. Last week McLaughlin was only on the field for one play, the second-half kickoff, which he booted into the end zone for a touchback. He didn’t attempt any field goals or extra points in the Colts’ 24-0 loss to the Jaguars.

Originally an undrafted rookie out of Illinois, McLaughlin is in his second stint with the Colts and has also spent time with the Bills, Vikings, Chargers, 49ers, Jaguars, Jets and Browns.