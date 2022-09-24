Commanders COO Greg Resh resigns

Getty Images

As the Washington Commanders continue to change the culture, there continues to be a revolving door at the entrance to the facility.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, Commanders chief operating officer Greg Resh is leaving the team after a stint that lasted fewer than two years. Resh said in a statement released by the team that he is taking a “new opportunity” in Baltimore, where his family resides.

“I’m grateful for the transformative professional opportunity provided to me and specifically the chance to partner with Jason [Wright], Dan [Snyder], and Tanya [Snyder] to support this historic franchise and its turnaround,” Resh said in the team-issued statement. “I’ll take with me lifelong lessons, friendships, and a deep appreciation of and support for the burgundy and gold.”

It’s hard to tell whether the parting has occurred on good terms or bad or for the stated reason or something else, given the longstanding and widespread habit of organizations of all types and sizes to cobble together something other than the truth when a change is made. Quite often, it is the truth. But the whole truth gets concealed just often enough by just enough companies to invite at least one raised eyebrow whenever there’s anything remotely vague or incomplete about the official version.

The fact that it’s the Commanders makes it even more tempting to wonder whether there’s more to the story. As Jhabvala notes, at least 13 executives have left the team over the past year and a half, for a variety of reasons.