David Bakhtiari expects to play vs. Buccaneers

The Packers may finally be getting their left tackle back.

David Bakhtiari expects to play for Green Bay tomorrow at Tampa Bay, according to multiple reports.

The Packers made Bakhtiari the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history during the 2020 season, but he suffered a knee injury a month later that has been plaguing him ever since. That injury ended his 2020 season early, then he made just one brief appearance in 2021 and has missed the first two games of 2022.

In a big game against the Bucs on Sunday, it appears that Bakhtiari is finally ready to get back on the field. The Packers hope he’ll be able to pick up where he left off almost two years ago.

