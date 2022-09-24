ESPN Milwaukee presses pause on Brett Favre’s weekly appearances

Getty Images

The consequences are commencing for Brett Favre.

Recent developments in the ongoing Mississippi welfare-fraud scandal have resulted in ESPN Milwaukee temporarily suspending Brett Favre’s weekly appearances on the station.

A spokesperson from ESPN Milwaukee told A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com that the appearances have been “paused.”

The move comes at a time when scrutiny is increasing on those who continue to do business with Favre, given the suspicion that he has given the business to some of the poorest people in one of the nation’s poorest states. In recent weeks, the story has developed and expanded to a point at which Favre’s involvement has become undeniable. The only question seems to be what he knew and when he knew it about where the money came from.

Favre also has relationships with SiriusXM and The 33rd Team. Neither responded to Perez’s inquiries regarding Favre’s status with those outlets.

The Hall of Fame quarterback has yet to be accused of wrongdoing. The FBI reportedly has interviewed him.

Favre’s involvement in the scandal first came to light in May 2020, when reports emerged that he had received $1.1 million for work he allegedly didn’t do. He has denied wrongdoing, but he repaid the money. Most recently, the story has generated text messages showing that Favre secured $5 million from the federal welfare fund for construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. In one text message, Favre expresses concern that the media will become aware of the payment.

In recent days, complaints have emerged (largely on social media) that the media is ignoring the story. However, NBC Nightly News has had at least two stories on the situation in recent weeks. Also, PFT has posted at least 20 stories on Favre’s connection to the scandal.

Then there’s the simple fact that Favre hasn’t played in more than a decade. He’s simply not relevant to the current NFL. If a high-profile quarterback currently on an NFL roster (say, Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers) were implicated in a similar controversy, it would be a much bigger deal.

It will be a much bigger deal if/when Favre is arrested or charged. If he’s guilty of wrongdoing, he absolutely should be.