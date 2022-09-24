ESPN Milwaukee presses pause on Brett Favre’s weekly appearances

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2022, 9:28 AM EDT
The consequences are commencing for Brett Favre.

Recent developments in the ongoing Mississippi welfare-fraud scandal have resulted in ESPN Milwaukee temporarily suspending Brett Favre’s weekly appearances on the station.

A spokesperson from ESPN Milwaukee told A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com that the appearances have been “paused.”

The move comes at a time when scrutiny is increasing on those who continue to do business with Favre, given the suspicion that he has given the business to some of the poorest people in one of the nation’s poorest states. In recent weeks, the story has developed and expanded to a point at which Favre’s involvement has become undeniable. The only question seems to be what he knew and when he knew it about where the money came from.

Favre also has relationships with SiriusXM and The 33rd Team. Neither responded to Perez’s inquiries regarding Favre’s status with those outlets.

The Hall of Fame quarterback has yet to be accused of wrongdoing. The FBI reportedly has interviewed him.

Favre’s involvement in the scandal first came to light in May 2020, when reports emerged that he had received $1.1 million for work he allegedly didn’t do. He has denied wrongdoing, but he repaid the money. Most recently, the story has generated text messages showing that Favre secured $5 million from the federal welfare fund for construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi. In one text message, Favre expresses concern that the media will become aware of the payment.

In recent days, complaints have emerged (largely on social media) that the media is ignoring the story. However, NBC Nightly News has had at least two stories on the situation in recent weeks. Also, PFT has posted at least 20 stories on Favre’s connection to the scandal.

Then there’s the simple fact that Favre hasn’t played in more than a decade. He’s simply not relevant to the current NFL. If a high-profile quarterback currently on an NFL roster (say, Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers) were implicated in a similar controversy, it would be a much bigger deal.

It will be a much bigger deal if/when Favre is arrested or charged. If he’s guilty of wrongdoing, he absolutely should be.

9 responses to “ESPN Milwaukee presses pause on Brett Favre’s weekly appearances

  1. The love of money is every rich Republicans biggest motivator and Favre is no different whether its taking political donations and spending the money on yourself or your lawyers like trump or lying to banks about your net worth when its nessessary for huge loans or evading taxes like trump.Favre never needed the money,he could have afforded to build the volleyball stadium himself with his own money.

  2. As this story has been unfolding there’s been an ad from “hallow” on Instagram offering customers a chance to “pray with Brett Favre.” Only a Hail Mary might save the ol’ Gunslinger

  3. For what it’s worth, it has also been on ABC News with David Muir at least once. No one is ignoring this story.

  5. I truly cannot wait for the ‘Gunslinger’ Hollywood adaptation of Brett Favre’s life – from an “aww shucks, let me throw the ball, pa!” High Schooler, to the unlikely college football safety who became a starter at Southern Miss, to the 3-time MVP Superbowl winning QB, to the drug-addled pain-killer addicted All-Pro, to the flip-flopping “I love football more than life itself… so I think I should retire” walking contradiction, to causing a rift with Packers management, sending unsavory pics to Jen Sterger, getting mixed up in weird start-ups, repairing his relationship with Aaron Rodgers, to now being involved in a bizarre welfare scandal. Get Martin Scorsese to direct, and Liam Hemsworth to star as Favre, and get this into production NOW.

  6. Mr Favre better lawyer up. Who knows what else that governor and his cronies have done with public and federal funds.

  8. Most people accept that with 600M+ Americans, we all are born into different stations in life and deal with individual challenges .. Some people climb up to a new place and inspire others while most struggle to do the same .. But powerful, wealthy folks who abuse their privilege and take advantage of others — are the lowest kind of scummy life on Earth ..

