Former Giants RB Michael Cox wins $28.5 million verdict in medical malpractice case

Posted by Mike Florio on September 24, 2022, 2:32 PM EDT
New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
Getty Images

Former Giants running back Michael Cox has secured a gargantuan verdict in a case arising from allegations of medical malpractice in connection with surgery to repair an ankle injury that Cox suffered in December 2014.

Via the New York Post, Cox won $28.5 million against Dr. Dean Lorich and New York-Presbyterian Hospital. Cox received $15.5 million for future pain and suffering, $12 million for lost earnings, and $1 million for past pain and suffering.

Lorich died a year after the lawsuit was filed, in what was ruled a suicide.

“The jury spoke with a clear and unambiguous voice that Mr. Cox received inadequate medical care and treatment and was significantly injured as a result,” Cox’s attorney, Jordan Merson, said, per the Post. “We are pleased with the jury’s decision.”

A lawyer representing the defendants promised to appeal, calling the verdict “inconsistent with the evidence in the case.”

Cox, a seventh-round pick in 2013 from Massachusetts, had 76 rushing yards in 18 career regular-season games. He also returned 31 kickoffs, averaging 22.5 yards per return.

1 responses to “Former Giants RB Michael Cox wins $28.5 million verdict in medical malpractice case

  1. While I doubt he would have made that money in the NFL, I bet he’d trade it all for a chance and his health back.

