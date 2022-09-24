Kadarius Toney doubtful; Azeez Ojulari, Kayvon Thibodeaux questionable for Monday night

Getty Images

The Giants list edge rushers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) as questionable for Monday Night Football against the Cowboys, but both appear on track to play.

Thibodeaux told Jordan Raanan of ESPN after Saturday’s practice that he expects to make his NFL debut this week.

“Oh yeah, I’m playing,” Thibodeaux said.

Ojulari, who had eight sacks last season as a rookie, also expects to make his season debut.

“I’m good,” Ojulari said, via Raanan. “I’m excited, man. Ready to go. My first game.”

Both players were limited in Saturday’s practice.

“We’re moving in the right direction with those guys,” coach Brian Daboll said.

Receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee) did not practice Saturday and are doubtful.

The Giants ruled out defensive back Justin Layne (concussion), defensive back Nick McCloud (hamstring), defensive back Aaron Robinson (appendix) and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (knee).