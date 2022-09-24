Marshon Lattimore, Leonard Fournette fined $13,367 each for Saints-Bucs brawl

Getty Images

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was the only player suspended for Sunday’s brawl between the Buccaneers and Saints, but he wasn’t the only player to face league discipline.

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette were each fined $13,367 for unnecessary roughness for their actions in the brawl.

Lattimore and Fournette were already going at it when Evans escalated things by sprinting to Lattimore and knocking him to the ground.

The incident started as verbal jawing between Tom Brady and Lattimore after Lattimore told the officials they should flag Brady for yelling at them over what he thought was a missed call, but Brady was not fined.