Packers place Sammy Watkins on IR

The Packers will be without receiver Sammy Watkins for at least four weeks.

Green Bay announced on Saturday that the club has placed Watkins on injured reserve.

Watkins is dealing with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice but didn’t participate on Thursday or Friday and was ruled out for the Week Three matchup against Tampa Bay.

Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards in the victory over the Bears last week. He has six receptions on seven targets for 111 yards on the season.

The Packers have been dealing with multiple injuries in their receiving corps this week. Allen Lazard missed one practice and was limited in the two others but he is expected to play. Rookie Christian Watson (hamstring) didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday and is questionable. Randall Cobb (illness) didn’t practice all week and is questionable.

As a corresponding move for Watkins going on IR, the Packers signed running back Patrick Taylor to the 53-man roster off the practice squad. The club also elevated receiver Juwann Winfree to the roster for Sunday’s game.