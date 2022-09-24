Panthers elevate Daviyon Nixon for Sunday’s game

Getty Images

The Panthers added a little more depth to their defensive line for Sunday’s game against the Saints.

The team announced that defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon has been promoted from the practice squad. Nixon will revert back after the game and players can go through that process three times without having to be waived or released.

Nixon was a Panthers fifth-round pick last season. He had nine tackles and a half-sack in seven appearances as a rookie and did not play in either of the first two games this season.

The Panthers put Bravvion Roy on injured reserve this week. The move left them with Derrick Brown, Matt Ioannidis, Phil Hoskins, and Marquan McCall at defensive tackle.