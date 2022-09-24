Rams place receiver Van Jefferson on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Rams, through the first two weeks of the regular season, kept injured receiver Van Jefferson on the active roster. The Rams have now made a roster move with Jefferson.

On Saturday, the Rams placed Jefferson on injured reserve.

Jefferson had “minor” knee surgery in early August. As of September 2, Jefferson had been making “good progress” in his recovery.

Eight days ago, coach Sean McVay said Jefferson is “making great progress.”

“Really looking forward to when we can get him back,” McVay said on September 16. “He looks physically great, but when they give us the thumbs up, he’ll be out there and he’ll be ready to roll.”

Jefferson now has officially gotten the thumbs down, at least for the next month. He can return from injured reserve after missing four games.

The Rams also signed defensive back Grant Haley to the active roster, and they elevated receiver Jacob Harris to the practice squad. Linebacker Keir Thomas has been added to the practice squad.

The Rams visit the Cardinals on Sunday.