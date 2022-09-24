Ravens rule Ronnie Stanley out

Getty Images

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley will not make his 2022 debut on Sunday.

The Ravens listed Stanley as doubtful to play on Friday, so it is not a great surprise that he’s been ruled out ahead of their trip to New England. Stanley is making his way back from an ankle injury that kept him out of the final 16 games last season.

On Friday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said, via the team’s website, that Stanley will play “when he feels like he’s ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best.”

Stanley is the only player that the Ravens have ruled out for this weekend. Seven players are listed as questionable, including running back J.K. Dobbins (knee), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), and cornerback Marcus Peters (knee).