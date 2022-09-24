Report: Josh McCown’s son Owen to start for Colorado Saturday

Getty Images

Josh McCown started games for six NFL teams during his playing career and his son Owen is reportedly set to make his first college start on Saturday.

Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera reports that the younger McCown will start for the University of Colorado when they take on UCLA. McCown reportedly took the majority of the first team snaps for the Buffaloes in practice this week.

McCown played two years of high school football in Charlotte before the family moved to Texas for the remainder of his time in school. He completed 262-of-388 passes for 3,362 yards with 36 touchdowns to just four interceptions, and ran the ball 88 times for 371 yards and 11 scores while also catching three passes for 40 yards during his final year at Rusk High School.

Josh McCown has been linked to the Texans head coaching job in each of the last two offseasons, but he is not currently in the NFL.