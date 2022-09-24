Taylor Lewan out for season

Getty Images

The Titans had already announced left tackle Taylor Lewan wouldn’t play in Sunday’s matchup against the Raiders.

But now it’s clear he won’t play again in 2022.

Lewan announced, via his Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, that he is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury in Monday night’s loss to the Bills.

The exact injury was undisclosed.

This is the second time in the last three years that Lewan has suffered a season-ending knee injury. He tore his ACL in 2020.

A first-round pick in 2014, Lewan has spent his entire career with the Titans. He’s appeared in 105 games with 100 starts.