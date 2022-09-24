Todd Bowles: Cole Beasley “could play” on Sunday vs. Packers

Getty Images

Veteran receiver Cole Beasley could go from being out of the league to in uniform from one Sunday to the next.

Beasley, a veteran slot receiver, was signed to the Tampa Bay practice squad early in the week, after the NFL suspended Mike Evans for the Week Three showdown against the Saints, due to Evans’ brutal post-whistle hit on New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore. On Friday, Bucs coach Todd Bowles acknowledged that Beasley could play on Sunday.

“I think he could,” Bowles said of Beasley. “He’s quick, catches up to speed [really] fast, he understands the system. He’s played and he’s got a lot of reps under him, so if we needed him, I think he’ll be ready.”

In 10 NFL seasons with Dallas and Buffalo, Beasley has 550 catches for 5,709 yards and 34 touchdowns. The Bills cut him after the 2021 season. He drew no interest until recently.

Some think he was shunned for his vocal opposition to the league’s COVID policies last year. That would be as wrong as the league shunning Colin Kaepernick, frankly. But at least Beasley has been un-shunned by the Bucs, thanks to the combination of need and talent overcoming any possible unofficial pay-no-mind list to which Beasley may have been added.

The Bucs definitely have a need. Evans isn’t available this week. Chris Godwin is out with a hamstring injury. Julio Jones is questionable with a knee injury. And Russell Gage is questionable with a hamstring problem.