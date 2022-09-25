Aaron Rodgers picks apart Buccaneers’ defense as Packers take early lead

Getty Images

In the first two weeks of the season, the Buccaneers’ defense was outstanding. And then Aaron Rodgers came to town.

Rodgers has been sensational so far today against the Buccaneers, throwing two touchdown passes on the first two drives of the game as the Packers took a 14-3 lead in the second quarter.

Tom Brady has also played well, completing his first six passes, but the Bucs’ offense has stalled and settled for one field goal and one punt.

With Rodgers on the sideline, Brady can’t keep coming up short on third downs — and the Bucs can’t keep kicking on fourth downs — or else this is going to be an easy day for the Packers.