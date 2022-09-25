Alvin Kamara is expected to play, Taysom Hill is not

Getty Images

The Saints are set to get a key piece of their offense back for Sunday’s game against the Panthers.

According to multiple reports, running back Alvin Kamara is set to play. Kamara did not play last week because of a rib injury and he was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report of the week.

The Saints slumped to a 20-10 loss to the Bucs with Kamara on the sideline.

New Orleans also listed quarterback Jameis Winston and tight end Taysom Hill as questionable Friday. Winston is expected to continue playing through back and ankle injuries, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hill is not expected to play this weekend.