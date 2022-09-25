Andy Reid: No confrontation at all between Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy

Getty Images

As the Chiefs were making their way off the field at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Colts, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be seen in an animated conversation with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy that ended when head coach Andy Reid stepped between the two men while ushering Mahomes to the locker room.

The presumption was that Mahomes was displeased with the play calls leading into the half, particularly a handoff to Jerick McKinnon that turned out to be the final play before time expired. After the game, Reid was asked about the conversation and said that it didn’t rise to any level of concern.

“If you heard the words, that wasn’t — I don’t know how it looked to you guys but that wasn’t a confrontation at all,” Reid said, via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. “That’s not what it was.”

Mahomes admitted that he said something to the effect of “let me have a chance at it,” but that there were no bad feelings about how things unfolded. He also noted that the Chiefs have to be better in the second half than they were in their 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.