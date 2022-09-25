Andy Reid: No confrontation at all between Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT
NFL: JAN 30 AFC Conference Championship - Bengals at Chiefs
As the Chiefs were making their way off the field at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Colts, quarterback Patrick Mahomes could be seen in an animated conversation with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy that ended when head coach Andy Reid stepped between the two men while ushering Mahomes to the locker room.

The presumption was that Mahomes was displeased with the play calls leading into the half, particularly a handoff to Jerick McKinnon that turned out to be the final play before time expired. After the game, Reid was asked about the conversation and said that it didn’t rise to any level of concern.

“If you heard the words, that wasn’t — I don’t know how it looked to you guys but that wasn’t a confrontation at all,” Reid said, via Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. “That’s not what it was.”

Mahomes admitted that he said something to the effect of “let me have a chance at it,” but that there were no bad feelings about how things unfolded. He also noted that the Chiefs have to be better in the second half than they were in their 20-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday.

  1. Sounds like Patrick is listening to too much about how great he is. He choked in the Super Bowl (led the ONLY team to not score a touchin Super Bowl history), he choked in the AFC Championship game last year. He’d best quit reading his own press and listen to his coaches. Chump.

  3. The reason these kinds of things are even an issue at all is because of the impression that coaches & coordinators are so stiff & rigid that they don’t allow a quarterback to call plays at his own discretion.
    I don’t know if there’s a right or wrong to either side of the equation.
    But those of us of a certain age know that many of the all-time greats were in total command of the game with the head coach occasionally wanting a certain play run.
    Now we have cameras trained on a guy in the press box who does nothing but call plays, and it’s a scandal and a controversy if the QB wants to call something else.

  4. Why would he yell at the OC who isn’t really an OC and isn’t calling plays?

    I don’t get in fights with other guy’s wives for stuff my wife did.

  8. I’m sure the Patrick Mahomes / Eric Bieniemy relationship is fine. However, Jackson Mahomes is irate.

