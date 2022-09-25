Arik Armstead inactive Sunday night; Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain will play

Getty Images

The 49ers will be missing a key piece of their defensive line on Sunday night.

Arik Armstead was listed as questionable to play in Denver because of a foot injury and the 49ers announced he will not be in the lineup against the Broncos.

Running back Ty Davis-Price, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, defensive end Kemoko Turay, and offensive lineman Nick Zakelj are also inactive for the Niners.

The Broncos got better news about a couple of their injured players. As expected, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (chest) and cornerback Pat Surtain (shoulder) are active.

Linebacker Jonathon Cooper, offensive lineman Billy Turner, wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland, wide receiver Jalen Virgil, cornerback Darius Phillips, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are out of the lineup for Denver.