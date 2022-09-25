Bears lose David Montgomery, Byron Pringle to injuries

USA Today

The Bears’ offense is playing shorthanded today against the Texans.

Running back David Montgomery (ankle/knee) and wide receiver Byron Pringle (calf) both suffered injuries in the first half and are both doubtful to return to the game.

So far the Bears are managing, with a 10-7 lead over the Texans. But Justin Fields is struggling, and the Bears’ run-first playcalling is raising questions about how much the coaching staff believes in Fields’ ability to lead the offense.

If they keep running even without Montgomery, their leading rusher heading into today’s game, that’s a strong sign that the Bears don’t think Fields is the man to get the job done.