Bears win despite ugly day from Justin Fields

Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled through a miserable day today against the Texans, but in the end the Bears got it done anyway.

Fields completed just eight of 17 passes for 106 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks, but Texans quarterback Davis Mills also threw two interceptions, and the second one set up a last-second field goal that gave the Bears a 23-20 win.

The Bears are 2-1 and in first place in the NFC North, and Bears fans have to be happy with that. But the lack of development from Fields, the franchise quarterback, is alarming.

Khalil Herbert was excellent for Chicago, carrying 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns after David Montgomery exited with an injury.

For the Texans, who fall to 0-2-1, it’s a disappointing ending in a game when their pass defense played very well, but their run defense did too little, and Mills threw one interception too many.