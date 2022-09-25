Bears win despite ugly day from Justin Fields

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Texans at Bears
Bears quarterback Justin Fields struggled through a miserable day today against the Texans, but in the end the Bears got it done anyway.

Fields completed just eight of 17 passes for 106 yards with no touchdowns, two interceptions and five sacks, but Texans quarterback Davis Mills also threw two interceptions, and the second one set up a last-second field goal that gave the Bears a 23-20 win.

The Bears are 2-1 and in first place in the NFC North, and Bears fans have to be happy with that. But the lack of development from Fields, the franchise quarterback, is alarming.

Khalil Herbert was excellent for Chicago, carrying 20 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns after David Montgomery exited with an injury.

For the Texans, who fall to 0-2-1, it’s a disappointing ending in a game when their pass defense played very well, but their run defense did too little, and Mills threw one interception too many.

9 responses to “Bears win despite ugly day from Justin Fields

  4. At the rate it’s going, Eberflus and Poles won’t need the whole season to make a decision on Fields for ’23. He’s looking worse by the week. On a positive note, the Bears have lost to a lot of “beatable” teams under the last 3 coaches so it was nice to see them pull this one out for the new guy.

    And a question: how is it possible for the same O Line to be so great at run blocking and the worst I’ve ever seen on pass plays?

  6. Bears need to give Getsy a kick in the butt, you have to at least try to throw on first down once in a while. And why make him throw from the ‘pocket’ when your o-line sucks? They rolled him out early and had some success and then stopped. Almost as bad as Hackett in Denver, so much for Green Bay coaches being great hires.

  8. Bear fans need to thank the gods for every win this year. The big question: Was a game win today against the Texans really a big loss in the DRAFTING ORDER BOWL that the Bears to be a leading contender for. Why Fields was not on the bench in Q4 is a mystery.

