Bengals lose D.J. Reader to knee injury, but lead Jets 20-9 at half

The Bengals are on track for their first win of the 2022 season.

Joe Burrow threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Bengals added a pair of field goals to build a 20-6 lead over the Jets. The Jets’ first sack of the afternoon ended a Bengals drive with 40 seconds to play in the first half, which gave them a chance to drive for some points before the halftime whistle.

They were able to get in position for a Greg Zuerlein 52-yard field goal on the final play of the half and he hit it to cut Cincinnati’s lead to 20-9.

Thanks to penalties, Burrow threw for 95 yards on the game-opening touchdown drive and he added 56 more on a touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd at the end of the first quarter. He is 14-of-25 for 215 yards overall and both Boyd and Tee Higgins have more than 90 receiving yards at halftime.

It hasn’t been as productive a day for Ja'Marr Chase, who lost a fumble on one of his two catches. He also got into some extracurricular pushing and shoving with Jets first-round pick Sauce Gardner on a play late in the second quarter.

Another Jets first-round pick, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, left the game with a rib injury. The Jets call him questionable to return. The Bengals have lost defensive lineman D.J. Reader to a knee injury.