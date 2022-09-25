Bengals thump Jets for their first win of the season

Getty Images

The Bengals got stunned by Mike White and the Jets in 2021, but there would be no upset this time around.

Joe Burrow threw three touchdowns and the Jets never made it into the end zone over the course of the afternoon. That added up to a 27-12 win for a Bengals team that is now 1-2 on the season.

Burrow finished the day 23-of-36 for 275 yards and he was only sacked twice in what might have been the biggest accomplishment of the day for the Bengals offense. After being dropped 13 times in the first two weeks, the change of fortunes allowed Burrow to show what he can do with a little time to make plays.

Tyler Boyd had four catches for 105 yards, including a 56-yard score, and Tee Higgins posted five catches for 93 yards. Ja'Marr Chase had a quieter day and lost a fumble, but he was able to get free for a touchdown in the third quarter.

The Bengals will return home for a short week before they host the 3-0 Dolphins, so keeping things rolling would be a welcome way to wipe out memories of the two early losses.

Joe Flacco had some success throwing to Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore at points on Sunday, but he was just 28-of-52 overall and he turned the ball over four times. A report before kickoff indicated that Zach Wilson will be cleared to return for Week Four against the Steelers and there’s little reason to think the Jets would second guess putting him on the field after Sunday’s offensive performance.