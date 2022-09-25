Cam Akers touchdown gives Rams 20-9 lead over Cardinals

USA TODAY Sports

After the Rams’ season-opening loss to the Bills, head coach Sean McVay said running back Cam Akers needed to show an increased level of urgency.

It sure seems like Akers has found it, leading the Rams to a touchdown drive late in the third quarter to put Los Angeles up 20-9.

Akers had a pair of carries but no success for most of the game. But on the Rams’ latest possession, he recorded six carries for 53 yards — including a 14-yard score.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford kept the drive alive with an 11-yard strike to receiver Cooper Kupp on third-and-11 from the L.A. 24. Once the Rams got to Arizona territory, Akers had four straight runs for 5, 14, 6, and 14 yards to get the ball in the box.

Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein had to exit the field during the drive but his injury has not been announced. Bobby Evans came in to take his place on the offensive line, which has been dealing with multiple injuries.