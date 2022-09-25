Carson Wentz: When you’re sacked that many times, it’s not the offensive line

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 25, 2022, 7:51 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Eagles at Commanders
Washington’s offense was overwhelmed by Philadelphia’s defense on Sunday, with the Eagles picking up nine sacks on Carson Wentz.

After the 24-8 loss, Wentz took accountability for his part in getting sacked so many times.

“Any time there’s a number like that, that is not the O-line. That is not on the O-line. I got to be better,” Wentz said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I got to get rid of the ball in a lot of those situations and find a way to just find a check down and move on and different things like that. So hats off to their D-line, their front. It’s a good front but I got to be better and help our guys out.”

Wentz finished the game 25-of-43 for 211 yards. He fumbled twice, losing one.

“Definitely not good enough,” Wentz said. “That’s a good defense. It’s a good team, they got after us. I did not play to my standards, especially early. I think that’s tough. And unfortunately, in back-to-back weeks we’ve dug ourselves a hole. I got to be better, especially early on, so that we’re not having to throw the whole second half and let them play coverage and do some things differently. So I got to be better.”

Wentz will have to play another good edge rusher next week when the Commanders head to Dallas to play the Cowboys.

11 responses to “Carson Wentz: When you’re sacked that many times, it’s not the offensive line

  3. You’re right. The problem is you’ve been holding the ball too long for way too long. You’ve shown a complete inability to learn from your mistakes.

    By the way, we kept the right QB, Carson.

  4. Remember when Philly fans here were crying about Jalen Hurts taking over for Carson Wentz? Laughing at eagles fans never gets old.

  8. Look no farther than Green Bay and see how fast Aaron Roger’s gets rid of the ball in order to avoid a pass rush the Oline simply cannot handle.
    Everyone in the DC AREA KNEW THAT PHILLY WAS GOING TO DISRESPECT CARSON WENTZ EXCEPT RON RIVERA!
    HE IS NOT THE COACH THE MEDIA MAKES HIM OUT TO BE.the fact that he waited too long to challenge an obvious long catch play in the first half shows he has lost it! He could have even called time out…for gods sakes! It was the first half!YOU certainly could afford losing a time out on the challenge.
    TIC TOCK TIC TOCK RON….YOUR TIME IS ALMOST DONE!

  9. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    September 25, 2022 at 8:00 pm

    Remember when Philly fans here were crying about Jalen Hurts taking over for Carson Wentz? Laughing at eagles fans never gets old.
    ———-

    What’s to laugh at? Philly is 3-0.

  10. He looked like the Carson Wentz of 2020. Be afraid Washington. As others have said he’s never learned to get rid of the ball quickly when needed and at this point he probably never will.

  11. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    September 25, 2022 at 8:00 pm
    Remember when Philly fans here were crying about Jalen Hurts taking over for Carson Wentz? Laughing at eagles fans never get old.

    crying it was week 12 and carson was dead last in near every qb category we cheered, he was the one who cried like a baby and demanded a trade

    how has it worked out for him

