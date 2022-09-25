Chiefs lead Colts 14-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Chiefs got down to the Colts early, but were able to take a 14-10 lead going into halftime.

Kansas City’s defense led to a score when defensive end Carlos Dunlap strip-sacked Matt Ryan late in the second quarter. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed picked up the loose ball and returned it to Indianapolis’ 21-yard line.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire eventually ran it in for a 1-yard touchdown. Because the Chiefs missed their extra point on their first touchdown, they went for two and got it — though it took a long review. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce right at the goal line and the play stood as called on the field.

Mahomes finished the first half 10-of-15 passing for 84 yards with a touchdown. Kelce leads with three receptions for 38 yards.

The Colts looked better to start the game, in large part because rookie Skyy Moore muffed a punt that set Indianapolis up at the 5-yard line. But Ryan has again looked every bit of 37 years old. He’s 11-of-17 for 83 yards and a touchdown but has been sacked three times and fumbled twice.

While Ryan technically has lost only one fumble, the second was on a fourth-down sack that resulted in a turnover on downs.

Indianapolis’ defense has a pair of injury concerns. Safety Julian Blackmon is questionable to return with an ankle injury and cornerback Stephon Gilmore is questionable to return with a hamstring injury.