Colts come back to defeat Chiefs 20-17

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 25, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

After an ugly pair of games to start the season, Matt Ryan got it done in Week Three.

The Colts used a long 16-play, 76-yard drive that took 8:14 off the clock to score a go-ahead touchdown with just 24 seconds left.

Rookie tight end Jelani Woods caught the game winner from 12-yards out.

The Chiefs looked like they were off the field in the middle of that drive when Matt Ryan got sacked on third-and-6 with 5:06 in the game. But Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, apparently for something he said to quarterback Matt Ryan.

That allowed the Colts to keep their drive going and eventually score the game winner.

The Chiefs had one last shot to get in field-goal range, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ last pass over the middle for receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was tipped and eventually intercepted by safety Rodney McLeod.

Kansas City’s special teams made several errors in the game that helped Indianapolis along. Rookie Skyy Moore muffed a punt after the Colts started three-and-out that gave Indianapolis’ offense a chance to score its first touchdown.

Kicker Matt Ammendola, playing for the injured Harrison Butker, missed an extra point and a 34-yard field goal. Perhaps showing the lack of confidence in Ammendola, the Chiefs elected to go for a fake field goal on fourth-and-11 in the fourth quarter and didn’t make it.

The Chiefs also had a hard time running the ball. Mahomes finished as the team’s leading rusher with four carries for 26 yards.

Ryan was 27-of-37 passing for 222 yards with two touchdowns. He fumbled twice but lost one, though the other fumble was on a fourth down.

In the end, it was a big win for the Colts — a team that badly needed one.

At 1-1-1, Indianapolis will host the Titans next Sunday.

At 2-1, the Chiefs will head to Florida to face the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Colts come back to defeat Chiefs 20-17

  2. Poor little patriot fans were all over the chiefs in this game, in fact they probably paid more attention to this game than their own garbage squad getting housed at home by running back Lamar hahahahaha hilarious. Macanoodle Jones is a joke just like your franchise.

  5. Oh no, Chiefs are 2-1 and lost a bad game on a muffed punt and were missing their kicker. Might as well pack it in, season is over. Is this how other teams think? I’ll be mad when we miss the playoffs in consecutive years. But with 4 consecutive championship games, the “dynasty”!remains.

  7. jonathankrobinson424 says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:40 pm
    Sign in front of Arrowhead stadium: Wanted, reliable placekicker!
    ———-
    Wanted! Offensive Coordinator who doesn’t fight with his superstar QB at the end of each half!

  8. Pretty impressive 4th quarter 3rd down conversion by the officials there. Couldn’t have come at a more crucial time. Anyone notice if they had Draftkings up on their smart watch right before that?

  9. But but but I thought Mahomes is now soooo much better this year without Tyreek Hill because “he can throw to the open man.”

  11. 1-1-1. Got to love ties! They add in a wrinkle and no one quite knows how they will play out in the post season rankings.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.