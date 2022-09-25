Colts come back to defeat Chiefs 20-17

USA TODAY Sports

After an ugly pair of games to start the season, Matt Ryan got it done in Week Three.

The Colts used a long 16-play, 76-yard drive that took 8:14 off the clock to score a go-ahead touchdown with just 24 seconds left.

Rookie tight end Jelani Woods caught the game winner from 12-yards out.

The Chiefs looked like they were off the field in the middle of that drive when Matt Ryan got sacked on third-and-6 with 5:06 in the game. But Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, apparently for something he said to quarterback Matt Ryan.

That allowed the Colts to keep their drive going and eventually score the game winner.

The Chiefs had one last shot to get in field-goal range, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ last pass over the middle for receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was tipped and eventually intercepted by safety Rodney McLeod.

Kansas City’s special teams made several errors in the game that helped Indianapolis along. Rookie Skyy Moore muffed a punt after the Colts started three-and-out that gave Indianapolis’ offense a chance to score its first touchdown.

Kicker Matt Ammendola, playing for the injured Harrison Butker, missed an extra point and a 34-yard field goal. Perhaps showing the lack of confidence in Ammendola, the Chiefs elected to go for a fake field goal on fourth-and-11 in the fourth quarter and didn’t make it.

The Chiefs also had a hard time running the ball. Mahomes finished as the team’s leading rusher with four carries for 26 yards.

Ryan was 27-of-37 passing for 222 yards with two touchdowns. He fumbled twice but lost one, though the other fumble was on a fourth down.

In the end, it was a big win for the Colts — a team that badly needed one.

At 1-1-1, Indianapolis will host the Titans next Sunday.

At 2-1, the Chiefs will head to Florida to face the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.