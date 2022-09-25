Colts turn muffed punt into touchdown, lead Chiefs 7-0

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have not had much go their way in the first half of games so far in 2022. But they caught an early break against the Chiefs and have turned it into a 7-0 lead.

Indianapolis’ offense quickly went three-and-out after the opening kickoff. But Chiefs rookie Skyy Moore muffed the punt when trying to field it inside the 10-yard line. The Colts recovered the loose ball at the 4-yard line for an extra opportunity.

After a pair of runs by Jonathan Taylor were short of the goal line, quarterback Matt Ryan fired a 1-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end Jelani Woods.

It was not only the first touchdown of Woods’ career, but also his first catch.

If the Colts are going to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll need to continue taking advantage of opportunities like that.