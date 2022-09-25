Cooper Kupp touchdown run gives Rams 10-0 lead

Getty Images

The Rams are 10-1 against the Cardinals in the regular season under Sean McVay. They’re off to a good start in looking for win No. 11.

Receiver Cooper Kupp took an end around 20 yards for a touchdown to give Los Angeles a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Kupp has started the game with three catches on three targets for 33 yards and his 20-yard touchdown run.

The Rams got on the board first after blocking a punt when the Cardinals went three-and-out to start the game. While the offense started on the Cardinals’ 35-yard line, the team managed only a field goal.

Receiver Allen Robinson had a chance to catch a touchdown on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, but the pass went through his hands.

Aaron Donald brought down Kyler Murray by his shoe strings for the defensive tackle’s 100th career sack.

Through one quarter, the Rams have eight first downs to the Cardinals’ one. Los Angeles is also averaging 9.9 yards per play to Arizona’s 2.6.