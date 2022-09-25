Cooper Kupp touchdown run gives Rams 10-0 lead

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 25, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Rams are 10-1 against the Cardinals in the regular season under Sean McVay. They’re off to a good start in looking for win No. 11.

Receiver Cooper Kupp took an end around 20 yards for a touchdown to give Los Angeles a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Kupp has started the game with three catches on three targets for 33 yards and his 20-yard touchdown run.

The Rams got on the board first after blocking a punt when the Cardinals went three-and-out to start the game. While the offense started on the Cardinals’ 35-yard line, the team managed only a field goal.

Receiver Allen Robinson had a chance to catch a touchdown on second-and-goal from the 4-yard line, but the pass went through his hands.

Aaron Donald brought down Kyler Murray by his shoe strings for the defensive tackle’s 100th career sack.

Through one quarter, the Rams have eight first downs to the Cardinals’ one. Los Angeles is also averaging 9.9 yards per play to Arizona’s 2.6.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.