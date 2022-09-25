Court filing suggests Brett Favre pushed for federal funds despite legality concerns

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s best defense to any accusation that he tried to use federal welfare funds for his own personal project(s) comes from his position that he didn’t know anything about the source of the money. That defense possibly is imploding.

Via ESPN.com, a recent court filing shows that Favre knew about the legality concerns, but continued to push for the cash.

According to the filing, former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant sent a telling text to Favre in July 2019: “Use of these funds [is] tightly controlled. Any improper use could result in violation of Federal Law. Auditors are currently reviewing the use of these funds.” Bryant also told Favre that the relevant agency “has some limited control over Federal Funds in the form of Grants for Children and adults in the Low Income Community.”

That didn’t dissuade Favre from making the money grab, texting Bryant this in September 2019: “We obviously need your help big time and time is working against us, And we feel that your name is the perfect choice for this facility and we are not taking No for an answer! You are a Southern Miss Alumni, and folks need to know you are also a supporter of the University.”

Said Bryant in response: “We are going to get there. This was a great meeting. But we have to follow the law. I am to[o] old for Federal Prison.”

Bryant is three years older now, and possibly three years closer to federal prison. Neither Bryant nor Favre have been accused of a crime. Yet.