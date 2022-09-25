Dalvin Cook currently is expected to keep playing, despite shoulder injury

Getty Images

Last year, a shoulder injury against the 49ers in late November resulted in Vikings running back Dalvin Cook missing a game and then returning on the next Thursday night, against the Steelers. This year, Cook once again has a shoulder injury.

Per a league source, the current expectation is that Cook will keep playing, with a harness on the shoulder.

That’s what he did last year. He had been playing this year without a harness.

Expectations can change, obviously. But the current intention is that Cook will keep going. Since that’s what he’s wired to do.

The team’s doctors may ultimately have something else to say about it. Obviously, if they don’t clear him to play it won’t matter when he wants to do. For now, though, he intends to break out the harness, to make the trip to London, and to play against the Saints.