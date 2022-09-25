Dennis Allen not thinking about a quarterback change

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2022, 7:37 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Saints at Panthers
Getty Images

The Saints didn’t score any points until the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and quarterback Jameis Winston is playing with a transverse fracture in his back that requires him to wear extra padding, but neither of those things is leading Saints head coach Dennis Allen to consider making a quarterback change.

Winston was 25-of-41 for 353 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the 22-14 loss. He threw three second half interceptions in last Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Bucs and struggled for three quarters of Week One before lighting up the Falcons in the final 15 minutes.

Allen was asked about the possibility of turning to Andy Dalton in his postgame press conference.

“No, no. We all have to play better,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I’m not looking to single anything out, obviously we’ve got to make some corrections and we’ve got to do a better job as a group. . . . I think everybody, when you get in these situations, is kind of looking for a place, to place blame. There’s enough mistakes to go around, I don’t really want to go there. I feel confident with Jameis. Certainly, we all need to do better and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The Saints will be in London to face the Vikings next Sunday and it sounds like Winston will be given the shot to lead them to a better outcome than they got in Charlotte.

7 responses to “Dennis Allen not thinking about a quarterback change

  1. This hire and the Raider hire were the two most perplexing of the off-season since both of these coaches did exactly what they’re doing now in their past stints. The Saints don’t even look like they get coached, and the offense only thrives when they’re in a two-minute situation.

  2. It’s no secret Allen is horrible at HC!

    His 1st shot as HC was a bust and NOW he is not making any better decisions..
    Continuing to start Winston and wasting these talented receivers season is going to lose the locker room, IF it hasn’t already…

    Sean Payton is somewhere relaxing in relief he made the right decision!

  3. Any chance they convince Brees to come out of retirement? They are wasting a very talented roster with bad QB play.

  5. Didn’t the saints also change strength and conditioning coaches this offseason or last? Looking at the ridiculous injury list that doesn’t seem to have panned out too well either.

