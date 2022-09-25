Dennis Allen not thinking about a quarterback change

Getty Images

The Saints didn’t score any points until the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Panthers and quarterback Jameis Winston is playing with a transverse fracture in his back that requires him to wear extra padding, but neither of those things is leading Saints head coach Dennis Allen to consider making a quarterback change.

Winston was 25-of-41 for 353 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in the 22-14 loss. He threw three second half interceptions in last Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Bucs and struggled for three quarters of Week One before lighting up the Falcons in the final 15 minutes.

Allen was asked about the possibility of turning to Andy Dalton in his postgame press conference.

“No, no. We all have to play better,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. “I’m not looking to single anything out, obviously we’ve got to make some corrections and we’ve got to do a better job as a group. . . . I think everybody, when you get in these situations, is kind of looking for a place, to place blame. There’s enough mistakes to go around, I don’t really want to go there. I feel confident with Jameis. Certainly, we all need to do better and that’s what we’re gonna do.”

The Saints will be in London to face the Vikings next Sunday and it sounds like Winston will be given the shot to lead them to a better outcome than they got in Charlotte.