DeVonta Smith has 156 yards as Eagles lead Commanders 24-0 at halftime

Receiver DeVonta Smith had a dominant first half, highlighted by a pair of catches just before the end of the second quarter to give the Eagles a 24-0 halftime lead.

With 37 seconds left in the half, Smith elevated to make an outstanding 44-yard catch and landed hard on his back on the 1-yard line.

But he was back in on fourth-and-goal from Washington’s 2-yard line and Hurts hit him in the end zone for a touchdown.

That gave Smith seven catches for 156 yards with a TD. A.J. Brown also has four catches for 75 yards and a TD, as Hurts is 18-of-27 for 279 yards and three scores.

On the other side, Philadelphia’s defense has battered around former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz. He’s been sacked six times and is just 3-of-10 passing for 24 yards. He’s also fumbled twice with one lost. The quarterback looks generally uncomfortable against the Eagles’ pass rush.

Washington has just 50 total yards to Philadelphia’s 322. With all the sacks, the Commanders have -16 net passing yards.