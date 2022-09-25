Dolphins survive 21-19 for first win over Bills since 2018 to move to 3-0

Posted by Charean Williams on September 25, 2022, 4:37 PM EDT
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The heat won the day in Miami, but the Dolphins survived on the scoreboard. Miami beat the Bills 21-19.

The Dolphins hadn’t beaten the Bills since Dec. 2, 2018, with Buffalo winning seven in a row. The victory left the Dolphins as the only unbeaten team in the AFC, and, as such at 3-0, atop the AFC East.

The Bills ran 90 plays to the Dolphins’ 39, but came away with only three points on drives that ended at the Miami 34, 11, 20 and 2. Josh Allen had a wide-open Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone on fourth-and-two at the Miami 2 with 1:46 left.

He had his hand examined on the sideline afterward.

That left the Bills trailing 21-17.

The Bills burned their final two timeouts but stopped the Dolphins for a 1-yard loss on Miami’s three ensuing plays. The Dolphins threw on third down, and the incompletion stopped the clock with 1:37 left.

Thomas Morstead‘s punt went off the back of his protector, Trent Sherfield, and out of the back of the end zone. The Butt Punt, as it’s already been nicknamed on social media, gave the Bills a safety and within a field goal of escaping with a win.

Morstead bombed the free kick 74 yards, though, and the Bills started at their own 23 with no timeouts. They got to the Miami 41 but couldn’t get the clock stopped for a field goal try.

Allen went 42-of-63 for 400 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran for 47 yards on eight carries. He lost a fumble that led to a Dolphins’ touchdown, one of three fumbles he had though the only one he lost.

The Bills, though, were hit hard by the heat, especially in the offensive line.

Tua Tagovailoa, who left late in the first half to be examined for a concussion but returned after halftime, went 13-of-18 for 186 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle had four catches for 102 yards.

47 responses to “Dolphins survive 21-19 for first win over Bills since 2018 to move to 3-0

  1. Down 5 starters on defense, 3 all pro’s and the entire secondary. The other half of the team goes down with heat stroke and cramps.

    Buffalo is now down to not it’s back up but it’s back up backup Center, RG and RT. Buffalo drops a TD, drops a Pick Six, a missed layup of a FG and wiffs another easy TD pass.

    Miami wins by ONLY 2 pts; because on last second play a Buffalo receiver makes a mental error doesn’t go out of bounds to save a play for a game winning FG…

    How to do you stop the Buffalo Bills? A winter hurricane or heat stroke.

    Miami steals a win where they got dominated in week 3. See you in week 15 on an even playing field for a correction.

    Colts beat the Chiefs; that must mean the Colts are a far superior team right?

  5. I thought this was supposed to be a blowout? Bills by 40 I heard on here quite a few times. Looks like the games still have to be played. Dolphins defense somehow held this together. Great win. Phins Up!

  8. That was such a battle. Good health to the MANY players who went down on both sides. Nothing looked too serious, and the heat really took a toll.

    Great win, Phins fans. That goal-line stand is how it’s done. I’m glad the Bills were able to make everyone sweat until the last second.

    See you next time in Buffalo. Enjoy 1st place, and I plan on enjoying a few weeks where everyone isn’t like “Bills, Bills, Bills.”

  9. Big win for Miami. Offense was barely on the field. Miami OL was hodgepodge also so Tua didn’t have much time to throw. He did enough to win. And if Waddle doesn’t make Pro bowl this season then it’s definitely rigged.

  10. 60ftlesbianoctopus says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:37 pm
    __________________________________________________________

    I guess you didn’t see the the dropped INTs by Miamis secondary? Injuries are part of football. Weather is part of football games. The games still have to be played regardless of the chest thumping and guarantees from the fans. Take the loss.

  11. 60ftlesbianoctopus says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:37 pm
    Down 5 starters on defense, 3 all pro’s and the entire secondary. The other half of the team goes down with heat stroke and cramps.

    ————————————————

    So the Bills are soft, that’s what you’re saying. Instead of man up you got excuses up.

  12. Not so easy to win Miami in the heat. Both the Chiefs (especially) and Bills look vulnerable.

  13. Nice to see the Bills’ excuses have already started. Apparently the heat only affects one team not the other

  17. Can the Bills fans please shut up now? The lost, were out-coached, and deserved to lose to the better team. I can’t wait to see the ten thousand excuses they come up with!!

  19. Gutty performance by the Dolphins against the best player in the NFL and the best team. Mike McDaniel has his team “dial-ed in” on finding ways to win games against great teams with great coaches.

  21. Miami steals a win where they got dominated in week 3. See you in week 15 on an even playing field for a correction… —————————————

    The better team on each game day wins . Not the overall better team. The Bills lost. Period.

  22. I will give Miami credit where credit is due…

    They had a stout defense in the red zone, and Tua managed to take advantage of our decimated secondary a few times…
    ~~~~~
    I still honestly think that the Dolphins managed to squeak it out by the skin of their teeth; and that in a neutral site the Bills are a better team. Literally ALL our starting secondary and half our o-line were out by the end of the game due to the heat.

    Still – congrats on the win and leading the conference. Enjoy it while it lasts.

  23. 60ftlesbianoctopus- the only thing that matters is the score. Dolphins 21, Bill 19.
    The Dolphins have now beaten Bellichick, Harbaugh and McDermott.
    3-0 against those coaches is impressive.

  24. I certainly wasn’t 38 (Mia) to 28 (Buf) as I predicted, but I’ll take this win just the same.

    GO PHINS!!!

  25. To say Miami was the better team is a joke. Come on really you got luck and won by 2 point. Lol see you at the end of the year

  26. The Dolphins are 12 and 1 in their last 13 games . 60ftlesbianoctopus Is way off on his comments.
    The Dolphins D won the game, period.
    Most observers are high on Buffalo. But they’re a bunch of immature whiners. Starting with a quarterback. I think they’re one of the better teams in the NFL, and may be the best team all around but they’re Achilles’ heel is their attitude

  27. Hmmmm…..I wonder if now the NFL will change the ball spotting rules under 2 mins in the 4th since Allen ran out of time???

  29. Tough game for the Bills but I’m chalking it up to the many anomalies, injuries, heat, etc. Hate to lose one in the conference. Congrats to Miami fans. See you again in Buffalo.

  31. Good…. Now I don’t have to hear about how the Bills are going undefeated this year 😂 I love Buffalo….. live here as well. But all this talk of how dominant the Bills will be was laughable. Please “All of the Media”, pump the brakes a bit.

  32. The stats don’t tell the story in this one. Josh Allen played his guts out and so did the Dolphins D. The difference was the stout run defense which caused Allen to throw on virtually every down and his exhaustion is what led to poor execution at critical times.

  33. Looks like the 2022 imaginary Super Bowl champion Bills and their fans will have to be quiet for a couple of days.
    😆

  35. Bills fans got to get over the excuses. They took a cheap shot against Tua and they still lost. Dolphins deserved the win. Bills were never gonna go undefeated. Get over it. Congratulate the better team and move on. Can’t stand cry babies!

  37. Game of the day so far.
    Bills lost. Dolphins didn’t win.
    Will be surprised if the Bills play this badly the rest of the season.
    Just good to see some new blood at the top of the AFCE.
    Pats looking up at the best for a change.

  38. “lifeistoughtrustmeimadolphinsfan says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:45 pm
    Can the Bills fans please shut up now? The lost, were out-coached, and deserved to lose to the better team. I can’t wait to see the ten thousand excuses they come up with!!”
    ______________________

    What are we supposed to shut up about? Man, are you guys some sore winners. I get that the Bills have had a one-sided record over Miami for a long time now. Kudos on the gutty win, but it’s not like Buffalo is going anywhere.

  39. Miami hasn’t lost much in a calendar year + a multitude of upgrades paying dividends. This club has staying power. Nice, nice devotion to the run in this game.

    GO DOLPHINS.

  40. Constant excuses when the Fins win. ‘Miami was outplayed’, ‘Bills showed they were the better team’…etc, etc. This kind of thing happens every day in sports. Some days, you’re outplayed, & you win. Fins D also had missed opps with JAllen fumbles, & dropped INT’s. It goes BOTH ways. Just accept your team lost.

  41. Is this the first time Buffalo ever played in Miami in September? It gets HOT here. Drink lots of water. Miami had to play in the heat too.

  42. “60ftlesbianoctopus says:
    September 25, 2022 at 4:37 pm
    Down 5 starters on defense, 3 all pro’s and the entire secondary. The other half of the team goes down with heat stroke and cramps.

    Buffalo is now down to not it’s back up but it’s back up backup Center, RG and RT. Buffalo drops a TD, drops a Pick Six, a missed layup of a FG and wiffs another easy TD pass.

    Miami wins by ONLY 2 pts; because on last second play a Buffalo receiver makes a mental error doesn’t go out of bounds to save a play for a game winning FG…

    How to do you stop the Buffalo Bills? A winter hurricane or heat stroke.

    Miami steals a win where they got dominated in week 3. See you in week 15 on an even playing field for a correction.

    Colts beat the Chiefs; that must mean the Colts are a far superior team right?”

    Omg your tears are delicious!

  43. We’re sore winners because of all the blowout talk. And then after taking the loss, we hear about all the excuses. A win is a win. Injuries happen. Dolphins defense held this high powered weapon offense to 17 points. All we heard was Buffalo by 20, Buffalo by 40. Couldn’t even muster 20 points. It’s a long season and regardless of how good Buffalo has looked, they still have to go out there an win, but they didn’t.

  44. The Bills defense held a very good Miami offense to 21 points. The issue was the Bills offense who looked out of sorts and Josh Allen missing throws and playing poorly.

  46. Wide right is never going away Bills fans!! LOVE TO SEE THIS and Tua shut down the haters and I LOVE the new coach. You cant win the Super Bowl in the first 2 weeks of the year. Paper Champions

