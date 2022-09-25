Eagles roll to 24-8 victory over Commanders

Getty Images

The Eagles had no problem with the Commanders on Sunday, dominating on offense and defense for a 24-2 victory.

Philadelphia’s defense battered around former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, picking up nine sacks on the day. Wentz had little time to operate and looked generally uncomfortable throughout the contest. He fumbled twice, losing one of them.

Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham led the team with 2.5 sacks, picking up a total of five quarterback hits. Fletcher Cox, Hasaan Reddick, and Josh Sweat also had 1.5 sacks each.

Wentz ended the game 25-of-43 passing for 211 yards.

Offensively, receiver DeVonta Smith had a dominant first half with seven catches for 156 yards with a touchdown. He made an outstanding 45-yard grab to put the Eagles in scoring position just before halftime. He then caught a 2-yard touchdown as time expired to make the score 24-0.

Smith finished with eight catches for 169 yards with a touchdown.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was strong once again, going 22-of-35 for 340 yards with three TDs.

The Commanders finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when running back Boston Scott got taken down in the end zone for a safety.

Running back Antonio Gibson then added a cosmetic touchdown with 1:55 left in the contest.

Now at 1-2, the Commanders head to Dallas to face the Cowboys next Sunday.

The 3-0 Eagles look like the best team in the NFC. They’ll host the Jaguars in Week Four.