Eagles roll to 24-8 victory over Commanders

Posted by Myles Simmons on September 25, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
Getty Images

The Eagles had no problem with the Commanders on Sunday, dominating on offense and defense for a 24-2 victory.

Philadelphia’s defense battered around former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, picking up nine sacks on the day. Wentz had little time to operate and looked generally uncomfortable throughout the contest. He fumbled twice, losing one of them.

Eagles edge rusher Brandon Graham led the team with 2.5 sacks, picking up a total of five quarterback hits. Fletcher Cox, Hasaan Reddick, and Josh Sweat also had 1.5 sacks each.

Wentz ended the game 25-of-43 passing for 211 yards.

Offensively, receiver DeVonta Smith had a dominant first half with seven catches for 156 yards with a touchdown. He made an outstanding 45-yard grab to put the Eagles in scoring position just before halftime. He then caught a 2-yard touchdown as time expired to make the score 24-0.

Smith finished with eight catches for 169 yards with a touchdown.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was strong once again, going 22-of-35 for 340 yards with three TDs.

The Commanders finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when running back Boston Scott got taken down in the end zone for a safety.

Running back Antonio Gibson then added a cosmetic touchdown with 1:55 left in the contest.

Now at 1-2, the Commanders head to Dallas to face the Cowboys next Sunday.

The 3-0 Eagles look like the best team in the NFC. They’ll host the Jaguars in Week Four.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Eagles roll to 24-8 victory over Commanders

  5. Now are all of you people thinking it was crazy so many people had the Eagles as their Super Bowl team understanding now? That’s the best team in football top to bottom similar to 2017 when they won it all. They could definitely get beat in the playoffs by another team, but that roster is legit.

  6. Gosh, what a beating. I wonder how bad Wentz’s numbers would have been had the Eagles D been exotic?

  7. Should have kept the name zero has changed and what a total beatdown!! Irsay looks like a genius now doesn’t he. Wentz is a complete bust. Done like burnt toast.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.