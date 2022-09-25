Eagles turn Carson Wentz fumble into touchdown, lead Commanders 10-0

Getty Images

The Eagles are having a sack party at the expense of their former quarterback.

Philadelphia’s Brandon Graham strip-sacked Washington’s Carson Wentz early in the second quarter and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave was there to pick up the loose ball for a takeaway.

Starting on Washington’s 24-yard line, the Eagles didn’t take long to score. On second-and-9, quarterback Jalen Hurts hit Dallas Goedert for a screen on the left side, which the tight end took 23 yards for a touchdown.

The Eagles have sacked Wentz five times so far on Sunday. Fletcher Cox has 1.5 of them, as does Graham.