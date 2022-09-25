Heat taking its toll in Bills-Dolphins game

Getty Images

The heat is winning in Miami. With a heat index over 100 degrees, players from both teams are out or questionable to return with heat-related issues.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard went to the locker room to be treated for heat-related leg cramps. He entered the game with a groin injury.

The Bills have lost right tackle Spencer Brown, ruling him out with a heat illness. Receiver Jake Kumerow was ruled out with an ankle.

Tight end Dawson Knox and receiver Isaiah McKenzie are questionable to return with heat illness.

Bills right guard Ryan Bates is being evaluated for a head injury, and Tommy Doyle has replaced him.

Dolphins right tackle Greg Little has returned from a finger injury.

The Bills have taken a 17-14 lead on a 30-yard field goal by Tyler Bass in the third quarter.