Jaguars lead Chargers 16-7 at halftime, scoring only one TD on four red-zone possessions

The Jaguars lead the Chargers 16-7 at halftime. The Chargers are fortunate it’s not more.

Jacksonville had six drives in the first half, not counting a kneel down to end the half, and reached the Los Angeles 39, 4, 5, 14 and 5. They scored one touchdown.

The Jaguars had another touchdown overturned by replay when Evan Engram‘s right foot came off the ground before he secured an 11-yard pass from Trevor Lawrence late in the first half. The Jaguars settled for another chip-shot field goal.

Riley Patterson has field goals of 22, 23 and 22 yards.

The Jaguars converted two Justin Herbert turnovers into 10 points. They now have 27 points off turnovers this season, tied with the Bills for most in the NFL, after an NFL-low 16 points off turnovers all of last season.

Lawrence is 15-of-24 for 151 yards and a touchdown. He threw a 14-yard score to Zay Jones. Christian Kirk has two receptions for 49 yards, and James Robinson has run for 44 yards on 10 carries.

Herbert is 12-of-19 for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble.