James Conner active for Rams-Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals will have their starting running back as they take on the Rams Sunday afternoon.

Conner is active for the game after he was listed as questionable on Friday. Conner did not practice on Wednesday but was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Conner played only 21 percent of the offensive snaps in last week’s win over the Raiders. He has 51 yards rushing with a touchdown plus seven catches for 55 yards.

The Cardinals inactives are receiver Rondale Moore, running back Keaontay Ingram, cornerback Christian Matthew, linebacker Myjai Sanders, linebacker Zeke Turner, offensive lineman Lecitus Smith, and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter.

The Rams are down a few defensive backs with cornerback Cobie Durant (hamstring) and defensive back David Long (groin) already ruled out. Safety Jordan Fuller (hamstring) was questionable but he’s inactive as well.

Los Angeles other inactives are quarterback Bryce Perkins, center Brian Allen, and cornerback Shaun Jolly.