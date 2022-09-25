James Robinson runs for 50-yard touchdown on fourth down

Getty Images

The Jaguars are having trouble scoring in the red zone, so they went for it on fourth down at midfield and made sure they avoided getting tackled inside the 20.

Jacksonville, which scored one touchdown on four red-zone possessions in the first half, went for it on fourth-and-one at the 50. James Robinson broke outside and raced the distance to the end zone.

His touchdown has the Jaguars up 23-10 early in the third quarter.

The Jaguars turned it over on downs at the Chargers 39 on their first possession of the game as Trevor Lawrence‘s pass was incomplete on fourth-and-five.

Robinson now has 94 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.