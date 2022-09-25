Jets cut Bengals lead to 7-6 after Ja’Marr Chase fumble

Getty Images

The Bengals’ first offensive drive on Sunday produced seven points, but the second ended with the first turnover of the day.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a short pass from Joe Burrow and had the ball knocked loose by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. Linebacker C.J. Mosley recovered to set the Jets up in Cincinnati territory.

A completion to Elijah Moore moved the Jets into field goal range, but the drive failed to continue after cornerback Chidobe Awuzie knocked a pass to Moore away in the end zone on third down. Greg Zuerlein came in to hit his second field goal and cut the Bengals lead to 7-6 with just under two minutes to go in the first quarter.

Joe Flacco is 4-of-6 for 43 yards and the first Jets drive ended with a field goal after running back Breece Hall failed to hold onto a pass that would have gone for at least a first down.