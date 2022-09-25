Jets cut Bengals lead to 7-6 after Ja’Marr Chase fumble

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2022, 1:39 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals v New York Jets
The Bengals’ first offensive drive on Sunday produced seven points, but the second ended with the first turnover of the day.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase caught a short pass from Joe Burrow and had the ball knocked loose by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams. Linebacker C.J. Mosley recovered to set the Jets up in Cincinnati territory.

A completion to Elijah Moore moved the Jets into field goal range, but the drive failed to continue after cornerback Chidobe Awuzie knocked a pass to Moore away in the end zone on third down. Greg Zuerlein came in to hit his second field goal and cut the Bengals lead to 7-6 with just under two minutes to go in the first quarter.

Joe Flacco is 4-of-6 for 43 yards and the first Jets drive ended with a field goal after running back Breece Hall failed to hold onto a pass that would have gone for at least a first down.

1 responses to “Jets cut Bengals lead to 7-6 after Ja’Marr Chase fumble

  1. With 50 guys in a bar and not one thought that was a catch. NFL still can’t get the simple things right

