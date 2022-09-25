Jimmy Garoppolo takes a safety, Trent Williams limps off afterward

September 25, 2022
Jimmy Garoppolo pulled an Orlovsky.

The 49ers quarterback stepped out of the end zone, taking a safety, before throwing what would have been a pick-six. In the Lions’ winless 2008 season, Dan Orlovsky ran out of the end zone while being chased by Jared Allen.

Mike Purcell was bearing down on Garoppolo on Sunday night.

The Broncos have closed to within 7-5 of the 49ers after the two points.

Worse for the 49ers, All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams was injured on the play when defensive tackle D.J. Jones inadvertently rolled his ankle from behind. Williams declined the cart and limped toward the locker room.

The 49ers have ruled out Williams.

Colton McKivitz is expected to replace Williams when the 49ers get the ball back.

