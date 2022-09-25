Joey Bosa questionable to return with groin injury

Getty Images

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa was injured on a pass play in the first quarter.

He stayed down on the field after Trevor Lawrence‘s 17-yard pass to Jamal Agnew with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter. Bosa went into the blue medical tent before limping to the locker room.

The Chargers report that Bosa is questionable to return with a groin injury.

Los Angeles will miss him.

The Jaguars outgained the Chargers 119 to 22 in the first quarter, taking a 3-0 lead on a 22-yard field goal by Riley Patterson. They added a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter after Devin Lloyd intercepted a Justin Herbert pass and returned it 10 yards to the Los Angeles 5. The Jaguars, though, gained no yards on three plays and had to settle for the chip-shot field goal.