John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson "really impressive" this season

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT
Baltimore Ravens v New England Patriots
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t sign an extension with the team before the start of the 2022 season and the first three weeks of the year have been a pretty good argument for why the Ravens should want to find a way to get one in place.

Jackson threw for six touchdowns and ran for another in the first two games of the season. On Sunday against the Patriots, Jackson threw four more scores and ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that accounted for the final margin in their 37-26 win.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he’s seeing continued growth from Jackson.

“I just think it’s a natural next step in terms of like finding his rhythm during the week, what he’s looking at, how he studies defenses, how he breaks defenses down,” Harbaugh said during his press conference. “It’s not a lightbulb thing, it’s an evolution of studying the game that you see quarterbacks go through. He’s still a young quarterback. You watch him play, does it look like he understands what he’s going up against and what he’s dealing with out there? Right, and that’s the result of that process and that work effort that he’s putting in. It’s really impressive.”

Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP and more efforts like we’ve seen through three weeks will make him a leading candidate for another one at the end of this year.

13 responses to “John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson “really impressive” this season

  3. I hope he gets a better deal than Watson. Has won more, has better stats, and hasn’t been had the off-field issues.

    Granted, the Browns paid a premium due to their organizational woes, but they have now set the floor for QB contracts like it or not.

  4. Yeah, nice Int and sacks taken. He can’t hit guys on the 2nd and 3rd levels unless wide open on drag routes.

    When the opposing team’s QB has horrible turnovers to give gifts, that has nothing to do with Lamar Jackson.

    That’s Balt’s 1st ever regular season win in Foxborough since theif inception and NE gave it away after throwing and running all over Baltimore for 3 qtrs.

  6. Baltimore was in control the whole game. Not even close. Warnings were out. Don’t whistle past the graveyard.

  7. interesting choice of words there. could it be that there were kyler murray-like concerns about jackson’s study habits?

  8. Jackson has been great this year, on track to be the MVP again. What will it take to teach Queen how to tackle?!? This is on the Defensive Coaching staff. Either teach him or bench him. Most highschool kids have better technique.

  9. Lamar is proving “once again” he is elite and one of the top tier QBs in the league. All you haters do t have any more arguments because he has proved you all wrong. Pay the man, the MVP, the new goat.

  10. When the opposing team’s QB has horrible turnovers to give gifts, that has nothing to do with Lamar Jackson.

    ———-

    Team sport. FACT!

  11. Anyone who is unbiased could see this happening. It mirrors exactly what you saw with Steve Young 25 years ago as he took over from Joe Montana. Lamar Jackson is no dummy. He’s no one read QB. He’s not a gimmick. He’s not lazy. What he is is one of the best QBs in the league. Same thing happened in Louisville from year one to year three.

  12. I think the Ravens should pay the man. However…his ceiling is maybe, getting to the AFCC. Where he will fold like a card table. Again.

  13. The ravens are screwed. They should had paid this man last month. Jackson continues to play like this and the ravens are going to go broke paying him

