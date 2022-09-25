John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson “really impressive” this season

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t sign an extension with the team before the start of the 2022 season and the first three weeks of the year have been a pretty good argument for why the Ravens should want to find a way to get one in place.

Jackson threw for six touchdowns and ran for another in the first two games of the season. On Sunday against the Patriots, Jackson threw four more scores and ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter that accounted for the final margin in their 37-26 win.

After the game, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that he’s seeing continued growth from Jackson.

“I just think it’s a natural next step in terms of like finding his rhythm during the week, what he’s looking at, how he studies defenses, how he breaks defenses down,” Harbaugh said during his press conference. “It’s not a lightbulb thing, it’s an evolution of studying the game that you see quarterbacks go through. He’s still a young quarterback. You watch him play, does it look like he understands what he’s going up against and what he’s dealing with out there? Right, and that’s the result of that process and that work effort that he’s putting in. It’s really impressive.”

Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP and more efforts like we’ve seen through three weeks will make him a leading candidate for another one at the end of this year.