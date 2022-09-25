Jordan Poyer is out for the Bills today, too

Getty Images

The early-season team of destiny is experiencing the fickle finger of fate.

With Bills safety Micah Hyde already on injured reserve, fellow starter Jordan Poyer also is expected to miss Sunday’s showdown with the Dolphins, per multiple reports.

Poyer officially is questionable with a foot injury. Hyde has a neck injury.

Damar Hamlin will start in place of Poyer. Jaquan Johnson replaces Hyde.

They’ll be tested right away, with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle stretching the field and commanding attention. It puts more pressure on the pass rush to get to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before he can get the ball to one of his receivers.