Josh Allen’s fumble sets up a Dolphins touchdown

Josh Allen recovered an aborted snap from Greg Van Roten on the Bills’ first possession, and Buffalo ended up scoring a touchdown. Allen, though, lost a fumble on the Bills’ second possession, setting up a Dolphins’ touchdown.

Allen was hit by safety Jevon Holland on a blitz and lost the ball before his hand started moving forward.

Melvin Ingram recovered for the Dolphins at the Buffalo 5-yard line before losing a yard on an attempted return.

Three plays later, Chase Edmonds ran it in from the 1.

It has tied the game at 7-7.

Allen is 11-for-11 107 yards and a touchdown.