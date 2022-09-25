Josh Allen’s second touchdown pass gives Bills a 14-7 lead

Getty Images

Josh Allen has three fumbles. He has lost one. That was the only drive the Dolphins have stopped the Bills.

Buffalo converted fourth downs deep in Miami territory on the other two drives, scoring touchdown on both. The Bills lead 14-7.

Isaiah McKenzie scored on an 8-yard touchdown on a pass from Allen to complete a 14-play, 75-yard drive.

Allen ran for 3 yards on fourth-and-two at the Miami 30. On the next play, Allen was sacked for a 9-yard loss by Melvin Ingram and lost the ball. Spencer Brown fell on it for the Bills.

Allen, though, hit McKenzie for a 27-yard gain on the next play. McKenzie has three catches for 42 yards.

Allen hit his first 11 passes before throwing an incompletion and is 15-of-17 for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

The Bills lost receiver Jake Kumerow to an ankle injury. He is questionable to return to the game.