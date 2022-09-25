Josh Jacobs will play Sunday

Getty Images

Pregame drills went well for Raiders running back Josh Jacobs.

According to multiple reports, Jacobs is going to play against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs was listed as questionable to play on Friday because of an illness and word on Sunday morning was that his work in a pregame workout would determine if he was part of the lineup for the matchup between the 0-2 teams.

Jacobs did not fly to Nashville with the Raiders after being listed as questionable, but he made the trip on his own on Saturday.

The Raiders won’t have wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion) or linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) on Sunday. Defensive tackle Neil Farrell (shoulder), center Andre James (concussion), safety Trevon Moehrig (hip), and defensive lineman Bilal Nichols (shoulder) joined Jacobs with questionable tags.