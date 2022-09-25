Julio Jones out, has partially torn PCL in knee

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 25, 2022, 3:05 PM EDT
The Buccaneers listed wide receiver Julio Jones as questionable with a knee injury on the official report, but he won’t play today against the Packers, and the injury may be more significant than the team let on.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that Jones has a partially torn PCL in his knee, and reporters on the scene today said that Jones never even tried to run during pregame warmups. That would suggest Jones should have been listed as doubtful or out, not questionable.

The good news for the Bucs is that Leonard Fournette, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman are all good to go against the Packers.

For the Packers, the good news is that David Bakhtiari and Randall Cobb are active.

  1. In my over 50yrs of watching the NFL I’ve never seen a WR go off of the cliff as fast as Julio has, he’s a complete dud for the last 2yrs!

