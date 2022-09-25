Justin Fields: I just played like trash

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT
The Bears got a win on Sunday and they’re 2-1 on the season, but quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t doing much celebrating after beating the Texans.

Running back Khalil Herbert and a strong second half by the defense paved the way to a 23-20 win for the Bears on a day when Fields was 8-of-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions. Fields did run eight times for 47 yards, but he found no silver linings to his performance when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I’ve just gotta get better, plain and simple,” Fields said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Straight up, I just played like — I want to say the A-word, but I’m not gonna do that. I just played like trash. I played terrible. Really just gotta be better.”

Fields has only thrown 49 passes this season and every other team in the league has thrown the ball far more often than the Bears. It’s hard to imagine that gap getting smaller unless Fields’ results get a lot better.

  2. He is what he is. If the bears really think he is the future and answer they are in for a lot of losing years ahead. I gave Fields the ben of doubt but by this time he should have progressed a lot more then he has. I see nothing in this guy. He looks like his mind is in a fog out there.

  3. Fields will be in a QB competition after next season because Bears are going to decline his 5th year option and will be forced to draft another QB. He just can’t seem to grasp all this.

  4. seems like a nice person but he needs help both on the field from teammates and off the field from the Bears PR dept. (if they have one)

  5. The adjustment to the pro game is huge. Many high draft picks fail and regress to being out of the league in a few years. Poor coaching,fan expectations and media scrutiny has ruined many young athletes. The kid has skills,just needs time to show if he can play at this level.

  6. Chicago. “Where Quarterbacks go to die”

    —Jim McMahon

    But seriously. Has any team done more to undermine the start of a new QBs career? Poor O Line, no weapons, constant coaching changes.

  8. Lance can never play a down all season and is still better then Fields all day all long and will prove it next year! Kiss it you know where trolls!

  10. Look at how much better Trevor Lawrence looks this year under new coaching, with only a marginally better supporting cast than Chicago has. Then look at how Fields is not only not getting better, but regressing. Fields is getting all the heat but Eberflus, Getsy, the Bears QB coach (if they have one), and both GMs named Ryan all own pieces of this debacle too.

