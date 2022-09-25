Justin Fields: I just played like trash

Getty Images

The Bears got a win on Sunday and they’re 2-1 on the season, but quarterback Justin Fields wasn’t doing much celebrating after beating the Texans.

Running back Khalil Herbert and a strong second half by the defense paved the way to a 23-20 win for the Bears on a day when Fields was 8-of-17 for 106 yards and two interceptions. Fields did run eight times for 47 yards, but he found no silver linings to his performance when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I’ve just gotta get better, plain and simple,” Fields said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Straight up, I just played like — I want to say the A-word, but I’m not gonna do that. I just played like trash. I played terrible. Really just gotta be better.”

Fields has only thrown 49 passes this season and every other team in the league has thrown the ball far more often than the Bears. It’s hard to imagine that gap getting smaller unless Fields’ results get a lot better.