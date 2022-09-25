Justin Herbert gets the start for the Chargers

Posted by Josh Alper on September 25, 2022, 4:20 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Jaguars at Chargers
Getty Images

When the Chargers announced that quarterback Justin Herbert was active for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, the assumption was that he’d be starting the game despite the fractured rib cartilage that made him questionable to play this weekend.

Herbert was indeed on the field for the first Chargers offensive possession of the afternoon.

There was talk of Herbert getting a painkilling injection in order to get him on the field, but it’s not clear at the moment if the team decided to take that step.

Herbert went 1-of-2 with a four-yard completion to running back Austin Ekeler on the first possession, but the Chargers had to punt the ball away.

